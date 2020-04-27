Analysts Expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Announce $2.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $2.47. Amc Networks posted earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $8.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amc Networks.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $24,847,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 230,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 144,570 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,491,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCX stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amc Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.