Analysts Anticipate Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to Post $0.99 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will report $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

PG opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.99. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock valued at $475,179,574. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

