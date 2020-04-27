Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,026 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 587,627 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,482,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $434,931.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,992.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $65,531.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,593.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,134 shares of company stock worth $507,643 over the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AMPH stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $83.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

