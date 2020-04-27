Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) vs. Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Critical Analysis

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Solaredge Technologies and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaredge Technologies 0 6 7 0 2.54 Amkor Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $114.92, suggesting a potential upside of 14.09%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.98%. Given Amkor Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Solaredge Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Solaredge Technologies has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaredge Technologies 10.28% 20.03% 11.21% Amkor Technology 2.98% 7.21% 2.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaredge Technologies $1.43 billion 3.50 $146.55 million $2.90 34.73 Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 0.56 $120.89 million $0.56 16.80

Solaredge Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amkor Technology. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaredge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solaredge Technologies beats Amkor Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

