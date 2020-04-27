AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,642 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $88.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,958 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.