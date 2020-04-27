American Tower (AMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $244.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

