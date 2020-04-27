American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.33 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,996.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,890.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,390.45.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.