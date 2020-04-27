American Assets Trust (AAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.38-2.46 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect American Assets Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.33 per share, with a total value of $413,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 25,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $894,314.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

