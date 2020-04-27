American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of American Airlines Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.31 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

