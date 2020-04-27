Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,390.45.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,996.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,890.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
