Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,390.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,996.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,890.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

