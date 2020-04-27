Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,890.06. The stock has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,390.45.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.