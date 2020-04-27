AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

