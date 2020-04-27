Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 21.0% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $877.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,315.93. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

