Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,315.93. The stock has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.