Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $877.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,190.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

