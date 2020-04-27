Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,451 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,081,000 after purchasing an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 200,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Alliant Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

