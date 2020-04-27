Alkermes (ALKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Alkermes to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Alkermes has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.25-0.43 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.25 to $0.43 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at $11,977,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,114,250. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

