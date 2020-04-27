Albany International (AIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Albany International has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.75-3.15 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.28 million. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AIN stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

