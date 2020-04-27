Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Reduced by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $216.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.