Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $216.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

