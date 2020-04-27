Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 55,691 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 162.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.9% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 84,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 173,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 46,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 114,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.