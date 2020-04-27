AFLAC (AFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect AFLAC to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. AFLAC has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.32-4.52 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.32-4.52 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect AFLAC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

