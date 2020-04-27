ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $112.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 27.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

