AdaptHealth (AHCO) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AdaptHealth to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AdaptHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% AdaptHealth Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Risk & Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth’s rivals have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AdaptHealth and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 AdaptHealth Competitors 77 124 107 2 2.11

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.13%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 52.06%. Given AdaptHealth’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million -$15.00 million 53.43 AdaptHealth Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 16.58

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. AdaptHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

