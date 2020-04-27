Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 446.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 10.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $83.34 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $147.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

