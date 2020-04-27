Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,334,072,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $175.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

