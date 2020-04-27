Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will report ($0.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($1.06). Acceleron Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($2.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $99.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.91. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $103.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

