ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $168.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

