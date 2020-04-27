AA (LON:AA) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AA from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 73.75 ($0.97).

LON:AA opened at GBX 24 ($0.32) on Thursday. AA has a 1 year low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 85 ($1.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.79.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

