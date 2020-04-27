A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 485 ($6.38).

LON:BAG opened at GBX 491 ($6.46) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 484.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 548.64. A.G. Barr has a 12-month low of GBX 401 ($5.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 980 ($12.89). The firm has a market cap of $550.06 million and a P/E ratio of 18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.30 ($0.36) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). Research analysts forecast that A.G. Barr will post 3214.0001059 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

