$711.77 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce sales of $711.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $724.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $696.50 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $759.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,942,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,885,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 737,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,208,000 after acquiring an additional 207,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 638,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,053,000 after acquiring an additional 73,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $76.03 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

