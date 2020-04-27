70,927 Shares in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 70,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,467,000 after acquiring an additional 899,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $9,657,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 199,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 152,669 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

PDC Energy stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $46.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

