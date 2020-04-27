60,356 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 60,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,909,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The business had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.08%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

