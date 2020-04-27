560 Shares in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 560 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $6,721,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,001 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 85,427 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities raised Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.