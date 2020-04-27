535 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $424.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.62.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

