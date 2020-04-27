$5.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will announce sales of $5.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the lowest is $5.58 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $22.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $25.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.72 billion to $28.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

NYSE V opened at $167.32 on Monday. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

