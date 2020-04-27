45,695 Shares in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

