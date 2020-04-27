42,269 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $73.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

