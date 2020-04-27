400 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $104.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

