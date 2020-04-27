3M (MMM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. 3M has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 9.30-9.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $9.30 to $9.75 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MMM opened at $147.00 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $198.96. The firm has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

