$26.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce sales of $26.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.46 billion. Comcast reported sales of $26.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $108.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.80 billion to $114.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $113.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.47 billion to $117.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

