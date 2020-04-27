24,473 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 26.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

In other news, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SRC opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

