$1.71 EPS Expected for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $300.19 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

ALG opened at $90.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

