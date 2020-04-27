$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $8.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,697,000 after buying an additional 1,603,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $51,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 630.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 645,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after buying an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 587,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 516,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $61.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.