$1.07 EPS Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.38. Quaker Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf purchased 3,404,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 869,498 shares in the company, valued at $117,017,040.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

