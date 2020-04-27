$1.01 EPS Expected for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Centene reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Centene by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 142,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $70.58 on Friday. Centene has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

