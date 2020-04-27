$0.60 EPS Expected for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Open Text’s earnings. Open Text reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Text will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. Open Text has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Open Text by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Open Text by 4.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Open Text by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,959,000 after buying an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Open Text by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

