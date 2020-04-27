$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Gartner reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $109.76 on Friday. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.64.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

