$0.29 EPS Expected for SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.21. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $13.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.97. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,951.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,556.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,450 shares of company stock worth $389,021. 9.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SmartFinancial by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

