Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

CRAWA opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crawford United has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

